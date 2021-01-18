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When Our Rights are Invaded: The Founders on Precedent and Resistance
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60 views • January 18, 2021
As Thomas Jefferson warned us, to take a “single step” beyond the limits of the constitution is to take a “boundless field of power.” He was far from alone. As students of history, leading Founders like John Dickinson and George Washington also recognized that any precedent for more power represented a dangerous expansion. But that’s far from how precedents are treated today.
Path to Liberty: January 18, 2021
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Path to Liberty: January 18, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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