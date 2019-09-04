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What Made Albert Einstein A Genius?
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24 views • September 04, 2019
Before death Einstein asked not to conduct research on his body he wanted his body to be cremated and ashes scattered secretly. On April 18, 1955, Einstein passed away in Princeton.
A pathologist Thomas Harvey was called to examine his body. But Harvey stole Einstein's brain and ran away. He kept it in jars in his basement and studied it for 40 years. After 40 years Harvey decided to show up and gave the brain to scientists.
When scientists studied Einstein's brain they were shocked to see that Einstein's brain had 17% more neurons compared to a normal person. Which means more synapses were being fired giving him more brain power. Further study showed that...
A pathologist Thomas Harvey was called to examine his body. But Harvey stole Einstein's brain and ran away. He kept it in jars in his basement and studied it for 40 years. After 40 years Harvey decided to show up and gave the brain to scientists.
When scientists studied Einstein's brain they were shocked to see that Einstein's brain had 17% more neurons compared to a normal person. Which means more synapses were being fired giving him more brain power. Further study showed that...
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