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Oscar winner Nikita Mikhalkov: What you need to know to understand
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74 views • June 05, 2022
Russian filmmaker, actor and Oscar winner Nikita Mikhalkov addresses the world public with a video. He talks about Ukraine's relations with Russia from 1991 until today, 2022. The video is a documentation of facts that are largely unknown in the West, and therefore represents a counter-voice to the one-sided Western reporting.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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