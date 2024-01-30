Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Protesters are BLOCKING the Entry of FOOD Aid Trucks via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, STARVING more than 2 Million Palestinians in GAZA
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
50 views
Published a day ago

Israeli protesters are blocking the entry of food aid trucks via the Kerem Shalom crossing, starving more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza.

Adding other reports:

Hundreds of protesters cut through fields to skirt police roadblocks and prevent aid trucks from entering Gaza.

Large groups of activists have protested daily at the crossing last week, demanding that no aid be allowed to enter Gaza via Israel as long as the hostages remain in captivity.

According to figures by the UN in December 2023, 93% of the people in Gaza are facing “crisis levels of hunger,” and a quarter of the population of the strip faces “catastrophic hunger and starvation.”



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket