Will this be the One that Stops Biden?

June 7, 2023 - Not only did Joe Biden receive $5 million to favor Ukraine in US policy, but we also learned the FBI shut down the investigation! Will this be the scandal that brings the house down? And what interesting timing that today it was leaked that Trump will be indicted yet again--this time over “gathering, transmitting or losing” national defense information. All this plus startling reports on Instagram connecting pedo networks. Thanks for watching and praying!

