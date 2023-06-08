Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will this be the One that Stops Biden?
70 views
channel image
Lori Colley
Published Yesterday |

June 7, 2023 - Not only did Joe Biden receive $5 million to favor Ukraine in US policy, but we also learned the FBI shut down the investigation! Will this be the scandal that brings the house down? And what interesting timing that today it was leaked that Trump will be indicted yet again--this time over “gathering, transmitting or losing” national defense information. All this plus startling reports on Instagram connecting pedo networks. Thanks for watching and praying!

Keywords
trump indictmentbiden bribeinstgram pedo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket