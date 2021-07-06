The StrengthCast PowerShow Another Gun Display and Your Path To The Pros?

Good Hot Fun In The Summer Time Athletes and Warriors!Today as we know the sun's out so the guns come out (guns are biceps for the un-indoctrinated to meathead lore), we take a good look at an super high volume arm blast from our friends at BBcom.Get more on biceps training @And in our athletes' corner we visit with from UNI Defensive End and currently in camp with the NY Giants Elerson Smith. He breaks down how training and eating the Stack way helped bring him from undersized talent to pro-grade worthy. Yes you to can become a beast if you decide to train and eat like one. Get a leg up on the competition Download the Stack app today!From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!