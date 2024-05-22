Create New Account
Al-Quds Sniper Aims to the Skies for Snooping jEEW Spy Drone
Al-Quds Sniper Aims to the Skies for Snooping jEEW Spy Drone


Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of Zionist drones they controlled while carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Gaza City. 2024/05/20


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


