【Ukraine Rescue】04/15/2022 A Volunteer Lawyer Who Was a Federal Prosecutor in the United States Said It Was the Most Rewarding Job of His Life

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/15/2022 A journalist from Helsinki, Finland, visiting the NFSC rescue tent in search of interview material, meets the American volunteer who is preparing to put on a rabbit costume. It turned out he was a lawyer and a former federal prosecutor. He describes it as the most rewarding work of his life.