Singer Songwriter Benny DiChiara Receives a Miraculous Healing From a Traumatic Brain Injury

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TAKEAWAYS
Benny wrote the song “I’ll Meet You There” for his late father to remind us that Christ followers will be reunited with our loved ones again
Benny’s wife Donna trusted the Lord to fulfill the plans He had for her husband
Death for a Christian is not final but a transition from our present world to eternal life
Living through a near death experience causes people to reevaluate life and witness to others on a larger scale
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The 700 Club - Awakened After a Hard Fall: https://bit.ly/3s7bgPq
“I’ll Meet You There” Music Video: https://bit.ly/35huvNm
“Three Days” Music Video: https://bit.ly/3BGy0J3
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