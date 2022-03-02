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Singer Songwriter Benny DiChiara Receives a Miraculous Healing From a Traumatic Brain Injury
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14 views • March 02, 2022
When founder of Empowered Music Benny DiChiara suddenly fainted and fell backwards in October 2015, his head hit the floor so hard it sounded like a gunshot went off. When Benny woke up, he remembered all the training he received as a Navy corpsman medic. Instead of lying down, he immediately went to the ICU where doctors discovered a double fracture on the back of his skull along with a frontal lobe crush causing the permanent loss of Benny’s sense of taste and smell. The traumatic brain injury should have ended his singing career and even his life. However, God performed a miracle and Benny astonished doctors with a rapid and nearly full recovery. During his healing process, God told Benny his testimony would be used to spread the gospel and gave him the lyrics to the song “Jeremiah 29:11” in a matter of minutes.


TAKEAWAYS

Benny wrote the song “I’ll Meet You There” for his late father to remind us that Christ followers will be reunited with our loved ones again

Benny’s wife Donna trusted the Lord to fulfill the plans He had for her husband

Death for a Christian is not final but a transition from our present world to eternal life

Living through a near death experience causes people to reevaluate life and witness to others on a larger scale


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The 700 Club - Awakened After a Hard Fall: https://bit.ly/3s7bgPq
“I’ll Meet You There” Music Video: https://bit.ly/35huvNm
“Three Days” Music Video: https://bit.ly/3BGy0J3

🔗 CONNECT WITH BENNY DICHIARA
Website: http://www.rockin4jesus.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/empoweredrocks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/empowered_rockin4jesus
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3vmrjLt

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Keywords
deatheternal lifechristhealingmiraclenavysongwritersingertraumatic brain injurymusicianicutbibenny dichiaraempowered musicjeremiah 29tina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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