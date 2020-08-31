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Don't Trust Government: Warnings from Anti-Federalists
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25 views • August 31, 2020
While the so-called “anti-federalists” have often been forgotten or simply ignored - many of their warnings are as important today as they were back then. On this episode, a collection of quotes from 10 leading antis on the danger of trusting government with power.
Path to Liberty: August 31, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: August 31, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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