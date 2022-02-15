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Learn to bake Sourdough Bread - Control the Ingredients - Save Money
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518 views • February 15, 2022
This Instruction Book gives you a step-by-step illustrated guide to create your very own Sourdough. You can keep it forever and even gift it to your neighbors.
The smell of freshly baked bread, German Style Whole Grain Breads, will fill your house.
Lots of recipes to create different breads from a simple whole wheat bread to a multigrain or raisin bread.
Bread recipes for the busy person: Mix up 4 or 2 bread doughs at once to fill your freezer and have it available when you don't have time to bake.
Get your PDF e-book here: Create an account to get your download right there after you paid.
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/sourdough-book-pdf/
The smell of freshly baked bread, German Style Whole Grain Breads, will fill your house.
Lots of recipes to create different breads from a simple whole wheat bread to a multigrain or raisin bread.
Bread recipes for the busy person: Mix up 4 or 2 bread doughs at once to fill your freezer and have it available when you don't have time to bake.
Get your PDF e-book here: Create an account to get your download right there after you paid.
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/sourdough-book-pdf/
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