NATO LAUNCHES BIG BALTIC WAR GAMES...WHAT COULD GO WRONG?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4926 subscribers
NATO has chosen to launch war games near Russia's border precisely when the US and UK are sending longer range multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine and when the Russian president has warned that any rockets hitting Russia would incur a big response. What's the game here? Bigger war? Also today: Read-out from the big RPI conference on Saturday and more...
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