Military Intervention in the Middle East, , an interview with Stewart Rhodes

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Another war? Another puppet regime? The deep state wants to destroy Trump's presidency and drag us into Iran. No declaration of war. No constitutional authority. Just ego and Israel-first politics. History repeats—unless we stop it.
#NoWar #Iran #Trump
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