US to Send M1 Abrams to Ukraine + US-backed Terror Targets Myanmar's Upcoming Elections

Update for January 25, 2023:

West pledges main battle tanks to Ukraine + Myanmar’s upcoming elections targeted by US-backed terrorism.

- Western media reports resignation of several high-level Ukrainian officials;

- The US and Germany have pledged the M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 main battle tanks;

- Western military experts explain that Western main battle tanks require large logistical support, years of training for a foreign army to adopt them, and have intense maintenance requirements;

- ATACMS exist in much small numbers;

- Ukraine admits Russia has adapted to HIMARS GMLRS rockets, making it likely that Russia will adapt to ATACMS;

- Conversely, Russia has effectively forced Ukraine’s rear areas into neighboring countries with its missile forces;

- The US has announced increase artillery shell production to 90k shells/month in 2 years a month, roughly half of what Ukraine uses in 15 days;

- As the US wages proxy war in Ukraine against Russia, it does so in Myanmar against China; - US-backed opposition is using terrorism to impede elections in Myanmar;

How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas



