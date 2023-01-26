US to Send M1 Abrams to Ukraine + US-backed Terror Targets Myanmar's Upcoming Elections

Update for January 25, 2023:
West pledges main battle tanks to Ukraine + Myanmar’s upcoming elections targeted by US-backed terrorism.
- Western media reports resignation of several high-level Ukrainian officials;
- The US and Germany have pledged the M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 main battle tanks;
- Western military experts explain that Western main battle tanks require large logistical support, years of training for a foreign army to adopt them, and have intense maintenance requirements;
- ATACMS exist in much small numbers;
- Ukraine admits Russia has adapted to HIMARS GMLRS rockets, making it likely that Russia will adapt to ATACMS;
- Conversely, Russia has effectively forced Ukraine’s rear areas into neighboring countries with its missile forces;
- The US has announced increase artillery shell production to 90k shells/month in 2 years a month, roughly half of what Ukraine uses in 15 days;
- As the US wages proxy war in Ukraine against Russia, it does so in Myanmar against China; - US-backed opposition is using terrorism to impede elections in Myanmar;
