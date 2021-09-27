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Italian Police show how it is done
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151 views • September 27, 2021
This is a fine example of humans reversing the migration from peace officers to law enforcement officers - brutally doing the bidding of a ruling class.
Those in uniform who refuse to rejoin the human race deserve whatever they get. These Italian badged workers are properly welcomed back to the human race.
I preserved this video to include in my cautionary police state post linked below. https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/2021/09/27/our-future-police-state-test-run-in-australia/
Those in uniform who refuse to rejoin the human race deserve whatever they get. These Italian badged workers are properly welcomed back to the human race.
I preserved this video to include in my cautionary police state post linked below. https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/2021/09/27/our-future-police-state-test-run-in-australia/
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