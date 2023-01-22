Piss & Vinegar - The Steven D Kelley Show - Jan-19-2023

TCR#1007 STEVEN D KELLEY #339 JAN-19-2023 - #OccupyTheGetty

This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up video channel on Brighteon.

I guess it was left up to me to create a title this week if uploaded. I wasn't sure what to call this mp3 show recording for this week. Piss and vinegar was said and sounded perfect. A shortened version of, 'a one time weekly serving of, piss & extra bitter vinegar, with no sauce,... and not very motivated. That's how I feel too... ; )

My disclaimer.. “I disagree with the description of a certain video sharing platform mentioned in this video. I respect Steven's opinion. Here is mine. I've respected the owner and channel viewers, for many years.” - Cynthia

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.



