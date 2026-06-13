UFC EXPLAINED - FREE AT LAST!

A cage fight on the White House lawn. It seems like spectacle. It is actually the final legal step in a war most people don't even know exists.





For centuries, America has operated under British Admiralty maritime law—a system quietly reinstated through the 1871 Municipal Corporation of D.C. That's why your birth certificate is a bond. That's why the gold fringe on courtroom flags signals jurisdiction, not decoration.





The transition back to land-based sovereignty began on Flag Day 2025. The royal visit in April served as legal witness. The Federal Reserve chairman stepped down. The National Jubilee of Prayer on May 17th marked the withdrawal of consent from the 1871 commercial system.





But under Admiralty law, one final ritual remains: the people's visible consent.





That ritual is UFC Freedom 250.





The octagon sits on sovereign American soil—the same ground where the King and Queen stood as witnesses weeks earlier. The American fighter in the main event symbolizes the people entering the final stage of the conflict on their own ground. When the crowd cheers, their participation serves as legal acquiescence. Whether they know it or not, they are approving the transition.





This is the enemy's own tool—ordeal by chaos, Hegelian dialectic, problem-reaction-solution—turned against them. They built the system to obtain consent through spectacle. Now that spectacle is dismantling their system.





June 14th delivers the people's consent. June 15th, Trump presents the new order to the G7. June 24th, the rally to end all rallies, with Nessun Dorma—the aria from The Sum of All Fears—signaling the final execution of traitors. Then the Great American State Fair. And on July 4th, the 250th anniversary, America completes the lawful reversal of the 1871 coup.





The storm will follow. It will be swift. The old system's protectors will find their exit ramps closed.





Order out of chaos. But for a free people under God.





Where we go one, we go all.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.