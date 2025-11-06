Dangerous SV40 virus proteins found in Pfizer vaccines, doctors say

"On it were these two Simian Virus 40 [SV40 virus] codes for proteins. They sort of opened the door into the nucleus of the cell, markedly increasing the possibility of mutations," Dr. Meryl Nass said in an interview to Children’s Health Defence.

👉 This means everything that could go wrong about them did, Dr. Ryan Cole stressed.