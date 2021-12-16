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Nurse Exposes Entire System: Whistleblower Uncovers Abuse of Unvaxxed
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362 views • December 16, 2021
Back in September, we spoke with registered nurse Corrine Lund. Today, Corrine wants to blow the whistle on huge problems with elderly patients related to severe staffing shortages at her hospital. She says elderly patients are being dumped at the hospital, with staff so overstretched they simply get placed on the orthopedics floor. But there's more.
Corrine Lund joins us to discuss.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy