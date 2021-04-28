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IT'S ABOUT TO GET CRAZY - THEY TELL US OVER AND OVER AGAIN WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO BEFORE ITS DONE
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171 views • April 28, 2021
Here is exactly what they are doing in movies and TV shows. It is a bio-weapon. Microsoft has been working on this for years with unaware and useful idiots to make this happen. Unaware and useful idiots are carrying it out right now. Unaware and stupid idiots are lining up for it. Lining up to die. Its murder. Its Genocide.
Source: Shaking my head productions.
Source: Shaking my head productions.
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