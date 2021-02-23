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Bible Studies w/ Michelle Acts 12: Peter Freed From Prison!
Resistance Chicks
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20 views • February 23, 2021
Acts 12 An Angel Releases Peter from Prison.
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance Chicks

Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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