Ukrainian Nazis shell a maternity hospital in Donetsk — 3 people wounded, there are roof holes, and blood on the pavement





The Ukrainian Army continues shelling of Donetsk. On August 5 an active maternity hospital in the Kuibyshevskyi district came under fire. The Ukrainian militants attacked it from their positions in Netailove. Readovka military correspondent Rostislav Shorokhov reports that at least 3 people have been seriously wounded and taken to a hospital: 2 were in the car at the moment of shelling and one woman in the trauma unit.





“Grad multiple rocket launchers struck the 17th hospital. One of the rockets broke through the roof and entered the interior of the hospital. Another rocket landed next to a car with two people in it,” Readovka military correspondent Rostislav Shorokhov reports, adding that explosions can still be heard in Donetsk.





The second missile fell in the yard creating a large crater on the territory of the maternity ward, there is a car damaged by shrapnel nearby and traces of blood on the pavement. According to the mayor of the city, the number of casualties is being clarified.