© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The military of Russia and the DPR Rescued the Crews of the Ships Blocked by the Nazis Azov in the Seaport of Mariupol. 041022
Follow
4
Share
Report
221 views • April 10, 2022
The military of Russia and the DPR rescue the crews of the ships blocked by the Nazis "Azov" in the port of Mariupol
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.