Now objective control of satellite imagery shows the collapse of several workshops of the Dnepropetrovsk Pipe Plant, completely destroyed, as a result of a high-precision strike by Iskander missiles a few days ago. Russian channels confirmed this on June 27, showing that the Soviet-built production workshops have been demilitarized, leaving only the structural debris of a multi-purpose facility that produced components for Ukrainian military logistics. This is a dual-purpose industrial site in the area of the Dnepropetrovsk railway station, used for the repair of armored vehicles and the repair of the Ukrainian-NATO rear supply chain. The destroyed workshops of the factory were reportedly hidden military supplies. A passing train, reportedly carrying mobilized personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also hit. As a result, infrastructure was severely damaged, reserves were destroyed, military production was disrupted and panic set in. Now, Kiev is deploying several heavy vehicles and equipment to clean up the area.

Earlier on June 24, about half a dozen Russian Iskander ballistic missiles hit the Dnepropetrovsk Pipe Plant, its industrial workshops and the railway depot, exploding powerfully. Russia hit a dual-purpose target and Ukrainian troop transport in one strike, crippling logistics and draining manpower before the rotation cycle. Ukrainian channels made allegations that Russia targeted civilians, attacking a railway line leading to Kiev. War is not Call of Duty , no response, no re-entry, only death. But, Iskander hits the source, what the enemy values most.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

