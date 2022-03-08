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State of the Union's Failure EP26
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0 view • March 08, 2022
This week thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry discuss how The Corporatist State has failed; from stopping pedophiles to stopping pandemics to stopping wars and much more.
A copy of each week's monologue and source list are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, and Rumble. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and many more. Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you find us. Join the conversation by leaving your comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or @newprisoner6 on Twitter.
If you would like to be a guest please email [email protected]. Provide a brief description of the topic or topics that you would like to discuss and a screener will contact you. You can choose to appear anonymously.
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/thenewprisonernumbersix/
Substack:
https://substack.com/profile/44834913-thenewprisonernumbersix
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMICtuFvlaEW/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@thenewprisonernumbersix:c
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1050193
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/3814x6UA1rqSMF36VUv2Db
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-new-prisoners/id1586497070
Google Podcasts:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ODc1M2UzNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewprisoners/?utm_medium=copy_link
6's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewprisonernumbersix/
Gab:
https://gab.com/thenewprisonernumbersix
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/newprisoner6
A copy of each week's monologue and source list are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, and Rumble. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and many more. Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you find us. Join the conversation by leaving your comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or @newprisoner6 on Twitter.
If you would like to be a guest please email [email protected]. Provide a brief description of the topic or topics that you would like to discuss and a screener will contact you. You can choose to appear anonymously.
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/thenewprisonernumbersix/
Substack:
https://substack.com/profile/44834913-thenewprisonernumbersix
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMICtuFvlaEW/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@thenewprisonernumbersix:c
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1050193
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/3814x6UA1rqSMF36VUv2Db
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-new-prisoners/id1586497070
Google Podcasts:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ODc1M2UzNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewprisoners/?utm_medium=copy_link
6's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thenewprisonernumbersix/
Gab:
https://gab.com/thenewprisonernumbersix
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/newprisoner6
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