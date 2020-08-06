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GEORGE FLOYD, THE NEED FOR A UNIFYING MORAL PRINCIPLE, AND THE URCP
URCP
URCP
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George Floyd was killed, but the real, BIG problem facing people of all backgrounds stems from the lack of a unifying moral principle that would help us to all get along with each other.

We are the Union of Rational, Civilized People (URCP), and we are looking for a clear message that reflects that principle. Our current candidate message is "Consent Matters," and we are looking for input and people to help us dominate the narrative to overcome the SJWs and their communist allies.

Join us to unify rational, civilized people!! You can see a recent presentation here: https://flote.app/post/8580a08e-9c66-41e7-a816-80a18f80a52b

email: [email protected] or send PM on flote: https://flote.app/URCP
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy