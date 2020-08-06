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GEORGE FLOYD, THE NEED FOR A UNIFYING MORAL PRINCIPLE, AND THE URCP
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0 view • August 06, 2020
George Floyd was killed, but the real, BIG problem facing people of all backgrounds stems from the lack of a unifying moral principle that would help us to all get along with each other.
We are the Union of Rational, Civilized People (URCP), and we are looking for a clear message that reflects that principle. Our current candidate message is "Consent Matters," and we are looking for input and people to help us dominate the narrative to overcome the SJWs and their communist allies.
Join us to unify rational, civilized people!! You can see a recent presentation here: https://flote.app/post/8580a08e-9c66-41e7-a816-80a18f80a52b
email: [email protected] or send PM on flote: https://flote.app/URCP
We are the Union of Rational, Civilized People (URCP), and we are looking for a clear message that reflects that principle. Our current candidate message is "Consent Matters," and we are looking for input and people to help us dominate the narrative to overcome the SJWs and their communist allies.
Join us to unify rational, civilized people!! You can see a recent presentation here: https://flote.app/post/8580a08e-9c66-41e7-a816-80a18f80a52b
email: [email protected] or send PM on flote: https://flote.app/URCP
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