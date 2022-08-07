CCP’s Military Professor Says PLA’s Drill Around Taiwan Can Be Switched to a Real Combat Anytime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p14i67c66
08/04/2022 Professor from CCP’s National Defense University claimed that the PLA’s military drill around Taiwan has forced the USS Reagan to retreat hundreds of miles and the military drill can be switched to a real combat anytime