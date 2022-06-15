War Criminal Tony Blair's Knighting at Windsor Castle Protest 13th June 2022

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Monday 13th June 2022's Stop The War protest outside Windsor castle objecting to war criminal Tony Blair being knighted one week after her Satanic majesty's Platinum Jubilee.
Music:
Max Reinsch + Heathcote Williams - 'The Citizen's Arrest of Tony Blair - Megamix'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFmGYUHGyj8
Live music at the protest artist not known to credit.
Thanks to Matt in a Hat Payne for the photos borrowed to include in this edit + for the lift from Brighton to attend this.
Matt's YouTube channel here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVCq7iv1IH2hc7hCj6dMxZg