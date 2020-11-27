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Listen to the TRUTH!
Resist Covid1984
Resist Covid1984
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73 views • November 27, 2020
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Vittorio Sgarbi, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, denounced what he claims are false coronavirus death statistics. Sgarbi feels that fake statistics are being propagated by the government and the media to terrorize the citizens of Italy and establish a dictatorship.

The member of the Forza Italia party slammed the closure of 60% of Italian businesses for 25,000 Chinese-Coronavirus deaths from the floor of the legislature. “It’s not true,” he said. “Don’t use the deaths for rhetoric and terrorism.” According to the National Institute of Health, 96.3% did not die of coronavirus, but of other pathologies stated Sgarbi – which means that only 925 have died from the virus and 24,075 have died of other things claimed Sgarbi, “….the virus was little more than an influenza. Don’t lie! Tell the truth!”

Sgarbi’s controversial speech was delivered during ‘Cura Italia’ decree law discussions. The proposal intends to develop measures to strengthen the national health service based on what he claims is false data. Sgarbi challenged his colleagues to investigate the real numbers themselves and be united in the reporting the truth.
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plandemiccorona hoaxvaccines killscamdemiccovid1984the great resetunite for freedomcasedemicmasks killfacts not fearplandemigglobal coupe de etat
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