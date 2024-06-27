Trump expected to subdue debate jabs toward Biden: Kristen Welker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will debate tonight with a mute button and no live audience. "Meet the Press" Moderator Kristen Welker, who moderated the candidates’ final 2020 presidential debate, joins Andrea Mitchell with what to expect from both sides.
