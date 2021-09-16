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Why Is The Unconstitutional FDA Not Held Accountable For Deaths, Addictions & Injuries?
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10 views • September 16, 2021
From Oxycotin to Fentanyl to the fraudulent, deadly shots masquerading as "vaccines," the Food and Drug Administration has been behind it all. Not only is the agency not authorized, nor is health or science, in the US Constitution, but it does seem they continuously commit RICO violations and approved drugs that kill millions of Americans with no repercussions. Journalist Marianne Perez joins me in this episode to remind people of the dark history of the FDA and its attachment to the organized DC crime syndicate.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/why-is-the-unconstitutional-fda-not-held-accountable-for-deaths-addictions-injuries-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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