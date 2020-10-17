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Watch This Comparison of the Biden vs. Trump Townhalls - Mr. Rogers Neighborhood vs. an MMA Match
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27 views • October 17, 2020
While NBC's George Stephanopoulos was gently feeding Fragile Joe softball questions, Savannah Gutherie was attacking Trump like she was debating him. The Town Hall format is designed to allow the people to ask the featured candidate questions. Gutherie asked the President 43 questions. The audience got 10 and 2 were from a former Obama speechwriter. At one point, Gutherie was interrupting the President every 12 seconds!
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