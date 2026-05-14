SHARING SPIRITUAL & FINANCIAL BLESSINGS WITH OTHERS AS CHRISTIANS, 2 Corinthians 8:1-24, 20260513;

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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
2 Corinthians 8
King James Version
Moreover, brethren, we do you to wit of the grace of God bestowed on the churches of Macedonia;
2 How that in a great trial of affliction the abundance of their joy and their deep poverty abounded unto the riches of their liberality.