The Interrogation of the Militants who carried out the Attack in Crocus City Hall, from Russia's Channel One
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Footage of the interrogation of the terrorists who carried out the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, from Channel One.

In them, the militants declare that they were going to Ukraine for the promised fee, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces specially cleared mines in nearby villages for unhindered passage.

