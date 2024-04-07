The Interrogation of the Militants who carried out the Attack in Crocus City Hall, from Russia's Channel One

Footage of the interrogation of the terrorists who carried out the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, from Channel One.
In them, the militants declare that they were going to Ukraine for the promised fee, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces specially cleared mines in nearby villages for unhindered passage.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.