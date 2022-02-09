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An up-close look at the Canadian Freedom Convoy Spearheading resistance to COVID tyranny
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393 views • February 09, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
In today's episode, John-Henry recaps LifeSite's on-the-ground and in-the-air coverage of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and shares his thoughts on the crucial role of these truckers in the fight for freedom worldwide.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuf49i-jhw-show-convoy-roundup.html
In today's episode, John-Henry recaps LifeSite's on-the-ground and in-the-air coverage of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and shares his thoughts on the crucial role of these truckers in the fight for freedom worldwide.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuf49i-jhw-show-convoy-roundup.html
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