As Ukrainian Lines Crumble, Kiev Asks For, "Receives" Non-Existent Missiles
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
253 views • 8 months ago

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 8, 2024…

- Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi admits that Russia outnumbers Ukraine in terms of manpower, arms, and ammunition;

- General Syrskyi also admits that new Ukrainian conscripts are not properly trained, with less than 2 months of training before being sent into combat;

- General Syrskyi claims that his incursion into Kursk, Russia has forced Russia to redeploy forces to Kursk, grinding Russia’s offensive to a halt elsewhere despite all evidence suggesting otherwise including pro-Ukrainian map projects;

- Ukraine complains about a lack of air defenses following increasingly large and effective Russian missile and drone strikes;

- The UK has announced it will supply Ukraine with up to 650 air defense missiles, however these missiles have not been produced yet, with the first batch to reach Ukraine no earlier than the end of the year;

- The UK, under Labour leadership, is continuing its support of Ukraine uninterrupted and is only flagging because the UK’s ability to produce and supply arms and ammunition is limited;

- 650 missiles will likely not last past 2-3 large Russian missile strikes;

For Daily Updates on Ukraine:

The Duran (Telegram): https://t.me/thedurancom + YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheDuran/videos

Scott of Kalibrated (Telegram): https://t.me/kalibrated + YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Kalibratedwithscott/videos

Mark Sleboda (Telegram): https://t.me/TheRealPolitick + Substack: https://marksleboda.substack.com/

References:

CNN - Exclusive: Ukraine army chief reveals the strategy behind Kursk incursion (September 5, 2024):

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/05/europe/ukraine-army-chief-kursk-incursion-exclusive-intl/index.html

CNN - Dozens killed in Russian strike on military educational facility in central Ukraine (September 4, 2024):

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/03/europe/ukraine-poltava-russia-attack-intl/index.html?iid=cnn_buildContentRecirc_end_recirc

RFE/RL - 'New Energy' Or A Routine Rotation? The Lowdown On Ukraine's Biggest Wartime Government Shake-Up (September 5, 2024):

https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-government-shakeup-zelenskiy-cabinet/33108641.html

Air & Space Forces Magazine - Austin Arrives in Germany for Pivotal Ukraine Weapons Aid Meeting (September 5, 2024):

https://www.airandspaceforces.com/austin-germany-pivotal-ukraine-weapons-aid-meeting/

Politico - Meet the new ‘Mr Ukraine’ at the head of Britain’s military (September 6, 2024):

https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-britain-military-defense-secretary-john-healey/

UK Gov - UK to provide £162 million package of air defence missiles for Ukraine as Defence Secretary meets international partners (September 6, 2024):

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-to-provide-162-million-package-of-air-defence-missiles-for-ukraine-as-defence-secretary-meets-international-partners

NYT - Russia Pounds Ukraine With ‘One of the Largest Strikes’ of the War (August 26, 2024):

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/26/world/europe/russia-ukraine-missiles-kyiv.html

The Guardian - Zelenskiy claims support waning for strikes against Russian occupiers (September 6, 2024):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/sep/06/zelenskiy-calls-on-west-to-allow-missile-strikes-deep-inside-russia


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ukrainemissilesthe new atlas
