© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Make Eggplant Parmesan
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • January 12, 2021
Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. Today we are showing you how make Eggplant Parmesan. This is a viewer request from Anthony Hargis-a friend of the show.
Here is the list of ingredients:
• 1 eggplant
• 1 jar marinara sauce
• 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
• 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
• 2 cups A/P flour
• 2 eggs
• 2 cups white cornmeal
• ½ cup olive oil
• Sea salt (for drawing out liquid)
• Salt and pepper to taste
________________________________________________________________________
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Arms of Heaven” by UNKNOWN ARTIST
#eggplantparmesan #eggplantrecipes #eggplant
Here is the list of ingredients:
• 1 eggplant
• 1 jar marinara sauce
• 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
• 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
• 2 cups A/P flour
• 2 eggs
• 2 cups white cornmeal
• ½ cup olive oil
• Sea salt (for drawing out liquid)
• Salt and pepper to taste
________________________________________________________________________
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Arms of Heaven” by UNKNOWN ARTIST
#eggplantparmesan #eggplantrecipes #eggplant
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.