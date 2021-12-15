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Journalist Finds Mexican Streets LITTERED With UN Docs Telling Illegals How To Enter America
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100 views • December 15, 2021
Border Hawk's Wid Lyman recently traveled to Mexico and found UN documents littered everywhere. Hear from him first on National File TV.
https://www.banned.video/
National File
https://www.banned.video/
National File
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