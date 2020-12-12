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Alexandre Langlois pour INFO | Dérives et dysfonctionnement de la Police Nationale
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2 views • December 12, 2020
« Qui peut nier qu’il y a des dérives et des dysfonctionnements au sein de la Police nationale ? Des exemples ? Un taux de suicide intolérable. Des violences policières contre les Gilets jaunes sans précédent. Le déni de ces exactions. Pourtant, l’ONU s’en est alarmé sur la scène internationale. Une police des polices organisée en contravention des engagements européens de la France. Alexandre Langlois évoque cela (entre autres) dans cet entretien.»
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Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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