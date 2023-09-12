Get Biblical Understanding #194 - Courage and Strength

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
1 CHRONICLES 19:13 Be of good courage, and let us behave ourselves valiantly for our people, and for the cities of our God: and let the LORD do that which is good in his sight.
ACTS 3:16 And his name through faith in his name hath made this man strong, whom ye see and know: yea, the faith which is by him hath given him this perfect soundness in the presence of you all.
ACTS 18:23 And after he had spent some time there, he departed, and went over all the country of Galatia and Phrygia in order, strengthening all the disciples.
ACTS 28:15 And from thence, when the brethren heard of us, they came to meet us as far as Appii forum, and The three taverns: whom when Paul saw, he thanked God, and took courage.
ROMANS 15:1 We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves.
ROMANS 4:20 He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God;
1 CORINTHIANS 1:25 Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.