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Get Biblical Understanding #194 - Courage and Strength
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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30 views • September 12, 2023

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1 CHRONICLES 19:13 Be of good courage, and let us behave ourselves valiantly for our people, and for the cities of our God: and let the LORD do that which is good in his sight.


ACTS 3:16 And his name through faith in his name hath made this man strong, whom ye see and know: yea, the faith which is by him hath given him this perfect soundness in the presence of you all.


ACTS 18:23 And after he had spent some time there, he departed, and went over all the country of Galatia and Phrygia in order, strengthening all the disciples.


ACTS 28:15 And from thence, when the brethren heard of us, they came to meet us as far as Appii forum, and The three taverns: whom when Paul saw, he thanked God, and took courage.


ROMANS 15:1 We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves.


ROMANS 4:20 He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God;


1 CORINTHIANS 1:25 Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.


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