Same as CCP, oligarchs in US & West want financial totalitarianism around world

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7/1/2021 Dave Ramaswamy commented on Charlie Munger’s remarks and said that the oligarchs in the US and the West want financial totalitarianism around the world and they’re ideologically a match made in heaven with the CCP.