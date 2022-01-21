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BOJO FINDS HIS MOJO, REVERSES COVID RESTRICTIONS
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262 views • January 21, 2022
Over the past week, the world’s leaders, led by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson or ‘BOJO’ as the UK Media refer to him, have raced to lift many previous, unscientific Covid restrictions they enforced in draconian fashion. Masks, lockdowns and even Covid vaccines are all inexplicably on the chopping block.
#BorisJohnson #ScrappingMandates #CancelGreenPass
#BorisJohnson #ScrappingMandates #CancelGreenPass
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