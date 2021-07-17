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Foster Care Reform. In Memory of Laila Marie Daniel
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41 views • July 17, 2021
Laila Marie Daniel died at 2 years old at the hands of her foster mother rage. More will be revealed in this segment about reform in foster care to hold all those responsible accountable through steps in passing legislation to protect and prevent abuse in foster home placement.
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