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Who Can You Trust About the Covid 19 Vaccine?
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60 views • April 08, 2022
Pfizer plans to have 1800 employees to process vaccine injury reports. How many vaccine injuries do they expect! VAERS data shows that there have been 1.2. million adverse drug reactions, and that represents only the tip of the iceberg. We've also learned from Pfizer's own data that those vaxxed are three times more likely to become infected by Covid, are twice as likely to be hospitalized, and three times more likely to die from Covid than the unvaxxed!
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