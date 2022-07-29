Talking Fire: What the Bible doesn't say about racism.

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What the Bible doesn't say about racism. 7-29-22
In Matthew chapter 7 verse 17 Jesus states, "So, every sound tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears evil fruit." What is important is what Jesus doesn't say. No mention of the type, color, size, or shape of the tree or fruit. But remember, in Galatians chapter 2 verse 16 it states, "A man is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ." And one more thing to remember, in Matthew chapter 7 verse 19 Jesus states, "Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire." Have a great day.