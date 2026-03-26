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WAR ROOM [2 of 3] Thursday 3/26/26 • LEONARDA JONIE BANNED FOR ANTISEMITISM • Infowars
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TRUMP SAYS IRAN’S PRESENT TO US WAS ALLOWING 10 OIL TANKERS THROUGH HORMUZ, AS DISAPPROVAL RATING REACHES SECOND-TERM HIGH AT 59%, WHILE 58% OPPOSE WAR WITH IRAN

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