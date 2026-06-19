Child Welfare Authority, an interview with Brian Festa

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Questions about child welfare authority, government oversight, family rights, and accountability continue to generate passionate debate. Cases involving child protection agencies often raise difficult questions about where the line should be drawn between safeguarding children and preserving family unity. As legal battles and policy discussions unfold, many are calling for greater transparency and oversight.
Watch the latest interview to hear perspectives on child welfare authority, parental rights, and the challenges facing families today.
#ChildWelfare #ParentalRights #PublicPolicy #FamilyIssues #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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