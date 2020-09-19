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Australian Head Economist 20 year veteran resigns has never witnessed such draconian communist tactics being used to lock down a population
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35 views • September 19, 2020
Head Economist for the Victorian Treasury & Finance has resigned and cannot witness the level of draconian tunnel vision thinking that has infected the government anymore.
But as a free citizen is able to criticize and show how heavy handed almost fascist megalomaniacs the government has become by turning the state into a police state by not accepting advise from leading professionals government and private to make sure the city is open for business. Sky News Alan Jones
But as a free citizen is able to criticize and show how heavy handed almost fascist megalomaniacs the government has become by turning the state into a police state by not accepting advise from leading professionals government and private to make sure the city is open for business. Sky News Alan Jones
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