AN INCONVENIENT STUDY THEY CAN'T BURY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5782 followers
104 views • 1 day ago

One week after Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing revealed the groundbreaking Henry Ford Medical study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children, the media has gone into overdrive trying to discredit its findings. Del dismantles the false claims by Henry Ford Health’s spokesperson published by a  Washington Post reporter, and teases the upcoming documentary “An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic Exposed”, premiering October 3rd, which chronicles how this bombshell research was uncovered.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
