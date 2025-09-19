AN INCONVENIENT STUDY THEY CAN'T BURY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One week after Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing revealed the groundbreaking Henry Ford Medical study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children, the media has gone into overdrive trying to discredit its findings. Del dismantles the false claims by Henry Ford Health’s spokesperson published by a Washington Post reporter, and teases the upcoming documentary “An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic Exposed”, premiering October 3rd, which chronicles how this bombshell research was uncovered.