Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE RETURN OF THE GEESE!
channel image
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
1 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

It is an age-old ritual. Every spring, the Geese arrive in the Northern Latitudes in their "V" formations, and with their noisy honking! A new season of nesting, egg-laying and raising of their young is underway!

Here, in this short three-minute video, we spy on these wary creatures!

Enjoy their show!

Keywords
natureanimalsbirdsgeeseculture and entertainment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket